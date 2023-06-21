Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.90

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.
Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.
Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $652.19 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.33%.
About Loomis AB (publ)
Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.
