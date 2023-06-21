Litecoin Price Tops $81.87 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $81.87 or 0.00285656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.99 billion and $458.38 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,189,052 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

