LINK (LN) Price Tops $31.21 on Major Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. LINK has a market capitalization of $211.25 million and approximately $470,949.47 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.21 or 0.00108715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,769,046 coins. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

