LifeSteps Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 158,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 56,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,887. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

