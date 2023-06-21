LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. 201,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

