LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 17,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

