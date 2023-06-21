Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.27

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 253152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DRS shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,283.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 216,125 shares in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

Further Reading

