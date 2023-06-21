Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

