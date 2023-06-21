LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 190 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 20.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average is $153.43. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

