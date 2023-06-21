Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

LARK stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $114.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

