Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.7 %

KWS stock traded up GBX 13.33 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,880.33 ($24.06). The company had a trading volume of 200,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,814. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,686.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,729 ($22.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($39.10). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,597.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.67) per share, with a total value of £49,987 ($63,962.89). In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £21,330 ($27,293.67). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($63,962.89). Insiders have purchased 4,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

