Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.75.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

