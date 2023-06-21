Kevin Feeley Sells 2,744 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $17,479.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 903 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $5,860.47.

On Friday, June 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,841.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,516 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $9,854.00.

WGS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 236,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.84.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.17). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter valued at about $8,220,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 829.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,934,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864,919 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at $3,129,000.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

