Kevin Feeley Sells 2,744 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Rating) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $17,479.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 903 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $5,860.47.
  • On Friday, June 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,841.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,516 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $9,854.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 236,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.84.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.17). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter valued at about $8,220,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 829.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,934,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864,919 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at $3,129,000.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.