KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. KB Home’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,982. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.79.

KB Home announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

