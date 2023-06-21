JTC’s (JTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 880 ($11.26) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.00) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JTC from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 760 ($9.72) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of JTC stock traded down GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 722.92 ($9.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,907. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. JTC has a one year low of GBX 563 ($7.20) and a one year high of GBX 860 ($11.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,012.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 747.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 735.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. JTC’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

