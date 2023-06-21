Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.08

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 6643024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.