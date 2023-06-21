iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Cut by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 3.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,368. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

