iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 70,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,660. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

