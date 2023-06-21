iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,665,000 after buying an additional 431,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWN stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $139.32. 1,039,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

