iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $53,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

