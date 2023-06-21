iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 998.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000.

Shares of SMIN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,649 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $291.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

