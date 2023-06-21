iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

