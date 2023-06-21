iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of EUFN opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
