iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.82 and last traded at $57.82. 1,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Strategy ETF

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

