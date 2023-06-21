iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by P E Global LLC

P E Global LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 100.0% of P E Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. P E Global LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $370,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.