iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,205 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.85% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $752,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.09. 769,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972,178. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

