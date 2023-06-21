iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Cut by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,855 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 7.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. 126,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

