iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 50,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 219,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 67,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 277,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 66,403 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 440,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 849,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,905. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

