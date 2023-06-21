iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.07. 482,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.