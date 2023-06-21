iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Trimmed by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.88. 551,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,772. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

