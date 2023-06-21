iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.6% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IEFA opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

