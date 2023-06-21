iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Increased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.