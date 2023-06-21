iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

