iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.22. 2,708,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,026. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

