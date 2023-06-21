IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $383,665.61 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $383,665.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,174,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 37,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,656. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $599.89 million, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. Equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 94,762 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.