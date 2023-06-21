IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. IOTA has a market cap of $458.59 million and $6.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

