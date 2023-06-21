Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV stock remained flat at $62.22 on Wednesday. 751,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
