Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 13.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.53. 12,992,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,471,270. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.51.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

