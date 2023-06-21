Internet Computer Price Reaches $4.27 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00014144 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $22.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,856,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,386,374 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

