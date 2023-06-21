Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) vs. American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Head to Head Review

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) and American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Interlink Electronics and American Aires, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Aires 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interlink Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than American Aires.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% American Aires N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and American Aires’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Interlink Electronics and American Aires’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.32 $1.26 million $0.09 125.22 American Aires N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than American Aires.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats American Aires on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

(Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About American Aires

(Get Rating)

American Aires Inc., a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, production, distribution, and sale of proprietary silicon-based microprocessors to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation that are emitted by electronic devices in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Zone Max that protects large space from the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting devices found in any home, office, and vehicle. The company also offers the Lifetune Go and Lifetune Zone, that protects from the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by nearby electronic devices and electromagnetic smog. American Aires Inc. was incorporated in 2012 is based in Vaughan, Canada.

