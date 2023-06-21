Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells 2,523 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,523 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $123,778.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,248,414.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 690,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,234. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

