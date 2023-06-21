Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.89

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.89 and last traded at $130.27, with a volume of 17907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

