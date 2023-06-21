Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 6,191 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zscaler Trading Down 3.5 %
Zscaler stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.66. 2,575,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,480. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
