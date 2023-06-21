Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 6,191 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zscaler stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.66. 2,575,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,480. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

