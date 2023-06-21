Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 1,414 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $31,065.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Outset Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OM remained flat at $21.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 406,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,665. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.47. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Outset Medical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,620,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
