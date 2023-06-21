Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 1,414 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $31,065.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OM remained flat at $21.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 406,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,665. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.47. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, 888 reiterated a "maintains" rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Outset Medical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,620,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

