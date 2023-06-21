Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 6,897 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.35. 1,994,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,711. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

