Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 7,584 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after acquiring an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 54.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 382,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after buying an additional 296,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

