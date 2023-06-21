Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CFO Sells 3,451 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

