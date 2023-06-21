Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGNGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Inogen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $32.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 104.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 553,626 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 76,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

