Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.05 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 11.99% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

