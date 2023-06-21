iExec RLC Price Tops $1.35 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $97.69 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018237 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,133.16 or 0.99901513 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000069 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.32106829 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,697,410.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.