IDEX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

IDEX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $206.67. 337,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average of $221.20. IDEX has a 52-week low of $174.38 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 26.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

